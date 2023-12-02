DURANGO® CELEBRATES ITS THIRD YEAR AS THE OFFICIAL BOOT OF THE WRANGLER NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

All Team Durango® Athletes Will Compete to be a PRCA World Champion Within Their Disciplines

Nelsonville, Ohio (November 30, 2023) – Durango®, the Official Boot of the NFR for the third year, will head to the 2023 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® (NFR), the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world. All of Durango®’s eighteen sponsored athletes will compete at the NFR this year. Durango® will be available for purchase at Stetson Country Christmas at the Rio (#325 and #425) and in the Boot Barn® booth in the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We are beyond thrilled to be at NFR again this year to cheer on all of our Team Durango® athletes,” commented Erin DeLong, marketing director for Durango®. “The team brings determination, integrity and a competitive spirit to the arena and beyond. It is bound to be an entertaining and successful event.”

All eighteen Team Durango® athletes will compete at the NFR looking to garner additional accolades and a possible world championship within their disciplines. Additionally, Garrett Yerigan, Team Durango® member and professional rodeo announcer, is in the running for PRCA announcer of the year which will be announced on December 6th. Each athlete will host meet and greet signings at both the Durango booth (#325 and #425) at the Stetson Country Christmas and in the PRCA merchandise booth (#1321) at the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas. Additionally, at the Stetson Country Christmas, Durango® will be selling their brand new PRCA collection of boots that are hand-crafted with superior comfort, premium leathers, and a low ground feel – tested and approved by world champion Team Durango® athletes. Durango will also be providing each 2023 PRCA world champion a pair of custom-made boots.

The 65th annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off its 10-night run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 7. The competition will conclude on Saturday, December 16 when the 2023 World Champions will be crowned. The Wrangler NFR will have a record-setting payout of more than $11.5 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for NFR qualifiers. For more information please visit, www.durangoboots.com/nfr.

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky BrandsTM, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.

About The Wrangler NFR

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit NFRexperience.com or through social media @LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest ProRodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media @PRCA_ProRodeo.

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Snayd, HFS Communications, emily@hfscommunications.com