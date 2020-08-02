Dressage Between the Jumps The Secret to Improving Your Horse’s Performance Over Fences

Jane Savoie’s books have changed the way people ride. She was the first to promote mental training tools and techniques as integral to competitive riding success. Her cross-training concepts for the horse—how to use dressage fundamentals for every equestrian sport—have been called “a must read for every hunter-jumper rider” by George Morris, former Chef d’Equipe of the US Show Jumping Team.

Now Savoie has created a book specifically for equestrian sports with a jumping component—hunter, jumper, equitation, and eventing. In Dressage Between the Jumps, she breaks down the six most common problem areas she sees when horses jump: “whoa and go”, rhythm, suppleness, contact and connection, collection, and flying changes. She fills the rider’s toolbox with targeted exercises on the flat—simple solutions to the nagging problems that prevent riders and horses from doing their best over all kinds of obstacles. Her excellent lessons gradually incorporate ground poles and low fences to build skills without stressing the horse’s body.

Throughout the book top riders share their own stories and insight, demonstrating numerous ways dressage exercises helped solve real problems over fences. With incredible clarity and her trademark enthusiasm, Savoie arms readers with knowledge, confidence, and problem-solving prowess that will result not only in clear rounds, but a happier horse who is ready and willing to perform in partnership.

