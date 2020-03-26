Help NWHS Continue Providing the Magazine

Times have certainly changed since I started the print magazine in December of 1995. It was one girl’s dream of someday working with horses.
Who knew it would end up a 25-year career in the horse industry! With no experience in journalism or graphic design, I started the magazine after horsemanship college in Oregon. A love of computers and the horse world gave me the tenacity to create a publication that mirrored the national magazines but free to our community in the Northwest.
If you love the tactile feel of the magazine in your hands each month, help us keep it around for years to come. While the print may not last forever, we are becoming a great online resource for our Northwest Horse Lovers. We want to continue providing a service to clubs and organizations, local trainers and breeders, feed and tack stores, veterinary clinics and all the wonderful companies that provide feed and products that help us care for our horses.
Every little bit helps so thank you for continuing to support the Northwest Horse Source!
Warmly,
Karen
