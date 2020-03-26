Blog

Help NWHS Continue Providing the Magazine
Times have certainly changed since I started the print magazine in December of 1995. It was one girl’s dream of someday working with horses.

Karen was class treasurer in 9th and 10th grade. Secretary in 11th. Karen’s ambition is to someday work with horses. (Taken from 1980 yearbook)

Who knew it would end up a 25-year career in the horse industry! With no experience in journalism or graphic design, I started the magazine after horsemanship college in Oregon. A love of computers and the horse world gave me the tenacity to create a publication that mirrored the national magazines but free to our community in the Northwest.

If you love the tactile feel of the magazine in your hands each month, help us keep it around for years to come. While the print may not last forever, we are becoming a great online resource for our Northwest Horse Lovers. We want to continue providing a service to clubs and organizations, local trainers and breeders, feed and tack stores, veterinary clinics and all the wonderful companies that provide feed and products that help us care for our horses.

Every little bit helps so thank you for continuing to support the Northwest Horse Source!

Warmly,
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest – a distribution of over 16,000 copies and over 600 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!

Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.

