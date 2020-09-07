Donate to Certified Horsemanship Association’s Online Silent Auction

Reach over 12,000 equine facility managers and riding instructors with the Certified Horsemanship Association’s Online Silent Auction.

Certified Horsemanship Association needs your donations today for an online silent Auction we are hosting this October in conjunction with our Virtual CHA International Conference, annual meeting, and awards ceremony. If you have products and/or services you want to donate to support our CHA scholarship fund visit www.CHA.horse. You’ll find information about donating to the silent auction under the “Reach” menu or call 859-259-3399 to be directed to an online form. CHA will need the form filled out by October 1, 2020. The auction will be live from October 19 – November 2, 2020. Thank you for your support!

office@CHA.horse

The purpose of CHA is to promote excellence in safety and education for the benefit of the horse industry. CHA certifies instructors and trail guides, accredits equestrian facilities, publishes educational manuals, has an educational horsemanship streaming video channel, and hosts regional and international conferences. For more information on the largest certifying body of riding instructors and barn managers in North America, and to find a certified equine professional or accredited facility near you, visit www.CHA.horse or call 859-259-3399.

Published in the September 2020 Issue: