Do You Love the Northwest Horse Source magazine?

Times are changing rapidly. Nobody could have predicted what 2020 would bring. Businesses are having to make significant changes to stay viable and we here at the Horse Source are facing the same issues. We want to be a valuable resource to the equestrian community in the Northwest and we’ve figured out how to do this! If you would like to receive the magazine at your home (saves you a trip to the store!) we can make that happen. But we must offset our costs.

Why?

With smaller feed and tack stores closing and bigger box stores becoming more reluctant to put out magazines, we need to do something different. People are also becoming more reluctant to visit retail stores during the pandemic. So, here are some great reasons to receive the magazine at your home:

Saves gas!

Guaranteed it will be delivered. Stores often run out of the current issue if you don’t get there on the first of the month, or the magazines offered are outdated.

We support local clubs and organizations by offering discounted advertising.

We are community minded and focus our publication on trainers, businesses and writers from the Northwest.

We bring quality products and services to our readers.

We offer print for those who prefer to have something tangible in hand. No electricity or internet connection required!

We offer friendly, accessible customer service.

We enjoy writing about local horse people making a difference.

Printed in the U.S. and supporting five families.

These are just a few reasons to pre-order your subscription today. We are making some massive changes and want to continue offering the print magazine to those who enjoy The Northwest Horse Source and would like to see it continue serving our region. After all, we’ve been doing it for 25 years!

If you would like to pre-order (commit) you can ORDER HERE.

No payment necessary today.

We need 5,000 subscribers by December 1st to continue producing the magazine. Please order today. December will be the last FREE issue.

Order your subscription in 2020 and save $14! – only $48/year. Regular price $62

12 issues, minimum of 12 articles. Only $4/month. Less than a cup of your favorite coffee!

Tell your friends and share this information. Keep the Northwest Horse Source a viable resource for our readers in the Northwest! We are currently taking pre-orders for 2021.