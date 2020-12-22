Digital Edition: Can’t see the text?

What’s the point of having a digital magazine if the text is too small? I’ve gotten a few questions so I decided to demonstrate how to view articles from the digital edition. You can easily print the articles out as well. There really is quite a few cool features and you still have a beautifully designed magazine to look at as well. It’s just a different view!

When you open up the digital edition from this page it will look like this:

Select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of your screen

Next Step: Choose what you would like to view. If you want to read an article click on “Contents View”

After clicking on Contents View Select the article you wish to view from this screen

Finally you can adjust the text size, print the page and more!

I hope this helps you enjoy the digital edition. You can find archives back to 2015 here.

Lastly, there is a tutorial that appears when you first open the digital magazine for more information.

Enjoy!

This article sponsored by: