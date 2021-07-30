Devin VanZanten – Heading to the AQHYA World Show

What is your name and age?

My name is Devin VanZanten and I am 16 years old.

How long have you been involved with horses?

I’ve been around horses my whole life. I started riding when I was 4.

Do you have an instructor or trainer?

Yes, Kerri DeKubber.

What’s the hardest part about owning or caring for horses?

I enjoy everything that comes along with horses, although the early mornings and late nights at horse shows can be difficult sometimes.

What kind of riding do you do (what’s your discipline)?

I show in the all-around events, both English and Western at AQHA shows.

Tell us about your horse: Breed? Age?

My horse’s name is Too Good For Words, aka Dylan. He’s a 14-year-old bay Quarter Horse. Dylan and I have been a team for about a year and a half now.

What are your equestrian riding and training goals?

My goal is to become a better rider every day. This year I am attending the AQHYA (youth) World Show and my goal is to have really good rides and do well.

Any accomplishments you’re especially proud of?

A big accomplishment of mine was winning the All-Around Harris Saddle at the Oregon Summer Classic last year, which was also my first show with Dylan. Another big accomplishment with Dylan was placing really well at the Arizona Sun Circuit in March.

What are some obstacles or challenges you’ve had to overcome with your horse training or riding?

Occasionally Dylan and I struggle in trail; it’s not one of our best events but we work hard to improve at each show.

Name one or two of your heroes in the horse world who you admire and respect. Why did you choose this person?

I look up to my trainer Kerri DeKubber; she works very hard and I would not be where I am without her. I also appreciate my sister Ali VanZanten who is always my number one helper at every horse show.

What is your dream career? Do you see horses in your adult life?

In the future, I hope to ride for a D1 equestrian team in college and become a veterinarian when I’m older. I will always have horses in my life.

See this article in the July 2021 online edition: