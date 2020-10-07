Detangling a Snarled Mane

ShowSheen worked quite well to get April’s mane brushed out. I have been out for 6 weeks recovering from a hip replacement. I’ve been missing my horses and discovered that April has made a mess out of her mane. Watch how easily we got it untangled! We’d love if you would buy it from your local feed store. See our new store locator.

Here's a little more information from our friends at Absorbine. A trusted resource since 1892.

