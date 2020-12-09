December 8, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus Neurologic in Ventura Co., CA & Jackson Co., OR

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 32;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 13; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/30/2020;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, dysuria, Fever, peritonitis, urinary infection, Urine Retention;

Confirmation Date: 12/5/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;



Notes: A 13-year-old Quarter horse mare has been confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) in Ventura County after displaying neurologic signs. The mare is quarantined and isolated at veterinary hospital where she is receiving supportive care. Thirty two potentially exposed horses at her home premises in Ventura County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures in place following site assessment by CDFA personnel. The mare displayed dysuria for approximately one week prior to presentation to the veterinarian with fever, UTI, and peritonitis on Monday 11/30. She became ataxic on Wednesday 12/2, and was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on Friday 12/5. She has no recent travel or show history and was last vaccinated for equine herpesvirus in October 2020. No additional cases have been identified at this time, and CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation.Additional information and future updates can be found on the AHB Equine Herpesvirus page: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/animal_health/equine_herpes_virus.html; For more information go to: https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-%20EHV%20Cobranded%20.pdf

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 75;

Facility Type: Farm;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/1/2020;

Confirmation Date: 12/3/2020; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: A horse on a farm in Jackson County has tested positive for EHM. For more information about EHM go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-EHM_Update%20Cobranded%20.pdf;

All information is sourced from

This article sponsored by: