December 4, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Clackamas County, OR

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 13; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/26/2020;

Clinical Signs: Mild Fever, Nasal Discharge, Mild Cough; Confirmation Date: 12/1/2020;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Notes: For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;

 

