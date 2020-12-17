fbpx

December 17, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Los Angeles County, CA

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 2; Number Suspected: 25; Number Exposed: 120;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 18; Gender: Mare; Breed: Welsh Pony;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/10/2020; Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever; Confirmation Date: 12/16/2020;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Age: 16; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Welsh Pony; Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/11/2020;

Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 12/11/2020;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Notes: This facility has been closed to incoming or outbound horses. For more information about Equine Infleunza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;

