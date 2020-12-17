December 17, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Los Angeles County, CA

Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 2; Number Suspected: 25; Number Exposed: 120;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 18; Gender: Mare; Breed: Welsh Pony;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/10/2020; Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever; Confirmation Date: 12/16/2020;
Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;
Age: 16; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Welsh Pony; Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/11/2020;
Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 12/11/2020;
Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;
Notes: This facility has been closed to incoming or outbound horses. For more information about Equine Infleunza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;
