December 10, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2; Number Exposed: 66;



Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 14; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Saddlebred;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/13/2020; Clinical Signs: Afebrile, Unable to Evacuate bladder, Urine Dribbling;

Confirmation Date: 11/18/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;



Notes: Update 12/10: No additional cases have been reported. The index case on this premises has had 2 (two) negative tests 7 (seven) days apart. The second case has had their first negative test. Once all positive horses have had 2 (two) negative tests 7 (seven) days apart, the quarantine will be released. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation. For more information about EHM go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-EHM_Update%20Cobranded%20.pdf;

