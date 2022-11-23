Dear Friends of Washington State Horse Park

This holiday season let’s remember to be thankful we have the Horse Park – a truly unique venue owned by and dedicated to serving the state’s varied and vibrant horse-loving community. Earlier this month 150 Horse Park supporters attended the annual Unbridled Evening fundraising event and donated almost $100,000 toward operating and growing the Horse Park. That night 30 people raised their bidding paddles to give $100 each for a total of $3,000 enough, for example, to maintain three hard-working tractors next year! Many smaller gifts really do add up to big impacts!

We have much to achieve in 2023 but need more funding to do so, including these priorities:

refresh footing in arenas, round pen, lunge pads

install a PA system in the covered arena

provide more spectator seating

purchase a used Bobcat skid steer for heavy lifting

begin adding parking and stabling capacity

Please join others in supporting the Horse Park by making a donation at whatever level is comfortable for you. No matter the amount, we promise to put it to good use.

You can click the link above for a simple, secure online process or if you prefer, you can download the attached paper form and mail it in with your check. Mailable form here



Your gift, which is tax deductible, will maintain and improve this wonderful asset for the entire horse community to enjoy. On behalf of the Authority Board, we sincerely appreciate your support and wish you a joyful holiday season.

Leslie Thurston

Executive Director

Washington State Horse Park

PO Box 278, Cle Elum, WA 98922

877-635-4111

www.wahorsepark.org

501(c)3 Tax ID 33-1197391

