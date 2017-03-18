DC Builders – Barns, Kits & Structures

Many of the people I talk to every day are just beginning an information-gathering process that will someday lead to building their very own barn with living quarters. I thought you might appreciate this guide to two different approaches to the barn design and construction process: the fully customized experience with DC Builders, or starting with a pre-engineered building kit from DC Structures.

DC Builders

Founded in 2002, DC Builders is a custom design-and-build company dedicated to producing truly unique timber frame homes, barn-style homes, equestrian facilities and more. Every DC Builders client receives an experience catered towards their unique needs. If you’re going for a high-end look, a one-of-a-kind style, or a fully managed process, a custom design from DC Builders might be the right option for you.

DC Structures

If you’re looking for a faster and simpler process, consider a pre-engineered apartment barn kit from DC Structures. Choose your favorite pre-designed model, and with hundreds of custom options and upgrades available, we’ll walk you through the process to design the home of your dreams. Click the link below to request a free estimate for a pre-engineered materials package.

Have any questions for me about your plans for a barn with living quarters project? Give me a call at 503-502-8837 or just shoot me an email!

Best wishes,

Kristoffer Nelson

DC Structures