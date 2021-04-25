Coyote Creek Ranch and Studio – Talitha Hallock Brings Horse Training, Instruction, and Yoga to the Bitterroot Mountains

The Northwest Horse Source is celebrating Northwest trainers and instructors! Our newest column profiles trainers from all over the Northwest in multiple disciplines. We believe that connecting riders, trainers, and horses is necessary for success in the horse business. It’s our goal to support the equestrian lifestyle for all our readers.

If you’re a trainer who’d like to be featured in the Northwest Horse Source, click here and answer the questions for a chance to have your business profile published in The Northwest Horse Source magazine and website. Thank you for sharing your story with us.

Trainer/Owner: Talitha Hallock

What is the name of your ranch or farm?

Coyote Creek Ranch and Studio

Where are you located?

485 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, Montana 59828

What disciplines/sports or aspects of the industry are you involved in?

Dressage, eventing, hunters and jumpers, and 4-H

What breeds have you shown or trained?

Oldenburg, Hungarian Warmblood, Thoroughbreds, APHA (Pintos), and Lippizans

How long have you been in business?

20 years.

What goals do you have for your business?

I currently offer discounted and free sessions to members in 4-H and veterans. I would like to provide more services as improvements are made to my facility.

What are some of your accomplishments and titles?

I’m a graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a Bachelor’s in equine studies and business management.

I also have instructor’s training from L’Ecole National D’Equitation in Saumur, France.

Memberships/Organizations/Affiliations/Clubs?

United States Dressage Federation, United States Equestrian Federation, The Rheinland Pfalz-Saar International (RPSI).

Philosophy of Training

Partnership and enjoyment. I like to end every session on a positive experience, keeping my horse with the desire to keep wanting to join me.

Website: sites.google.com/view/coyotecreekranchandstudio

How can you be contacted?

Call 406-369-0020 or email [email protected]

Be sure to like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/Coyotecreekranchandstudio

See this article in the April 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by: