Corban University New Ag Science Degree Program Enrolls FFA President, Application Spike for Inaugural Year

Corban University, located in the heart of Oregon’s agricultural land near Salem, Oregon, is pleased to announce that Isabel D’Acquisto, 2021-2022 Oregon State FFA President, has enrolled in the new ag science degree program for its inaugural year. The University has seen strong applications and enrollment for the ag program and continues to gain momentum as they build toward the inaugural Fall 2022 class.

Corban celebrates the program launch by granting Ag Science Scholarships valued at a minimum of $5,000 to twenty first-time freshmen who enroll in the program for this Fall. Deadline for scholarships is May 1, 2022.

At the Oregon State FFA Convention earlier this month, D’Acquisto proudly accepted the continuation of her blue and gold FFA jacket for the blue and gold of Corban. She was awarded her acceptance letter to Corban’s ag science program along with a scholarship. One of her aspirations at Corban is to establish an FFA alumni group to offer a platform for Corban students to develop lifelong relationships with peers and mentor youth in agriculture for years to come.

“Being a five-year FFA member, I’m extremely passionate about the ag industry, and knew I wanted to pursue a degree in this field. I always said that my ideal college would be a Christian university that would push me in my faith and wasn’t too far from home. I chose Corban for its well-known reputation and many positive interactions with Dr. Susie Nelson. In following my dream of becoming an agricultural educator and FFA Advisor, I’m so excited to be part of the Corban family,” said D’Acquisto.

Dr. Susie Nelson, director of Corban’s ag program, reports that the curriculum is solidified. Based on the demand for a more immersive and hands-on approach as they see more global-savvy students who want to help “save the planet” by reducing pollution and carbon footprints, the program will delve into more environmental, agricultural, and biological sciences with a large focus around a sustainability approach versus strictly commercial or industrial. It will prepare students to be competent agricultural or scientific professionals committed to discovering solutions to some of the world’s most pressing agricultural problems. “We are beyond pleased to welcome Isabel as well as see tours and applications for the new program soar,” said Nelson.

ABOUT CORBAN: Corban is a private Christian university with an 85-year history of educating students who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. Situated on a beautiful, forested hillside overlooking Oregon’s capital, Corban is only an hour from the Cascade Mountains and the Oregon coast. Offering academic excellence at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels as well as online, Corban prepares students for careers as business leaders, educators, medical professionals, politicians, ministry leaders, and more. Expert faculty, a tight-knit community, and opportunities for local and global engagement provide for students’ growth both in and beyond the classroom. www.corban.edu.

