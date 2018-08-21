Come Neigh at the Cowgirl Museum!

FREE Community Event, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (August 16, 2018) – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame will host Neigh at the Cowgirl Museum, a FREE family-friendly event, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is to promote the new second floor that will open March 2019 and the It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition.

The Anne W. Marion Gallery will be transformed for this event. Visitors are encouraged to bring a photo of their horse to be displayed in the Anne W. Marion Gallery. To accompany community photographs, renowned horse photographers Constance Jaeggi, Barbara Van Cleve and Nadine Levin have selected their own special horse photographs to hang in the gallery.

Dr. Diana Vela, associate executive director of the National Cowgirl Museum, said the museum has been in preparation for its new It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition for over a year, and this event invites the public to come learn about the upcoming exhibition opening.

“There has been so much enthusiasm about our new It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition,” said Dr. Diana Vela. “We are excited to open our doors to the community so they can learn more about it.”

She expressed her anticipation for the public to display photos of horses in the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

“People love to talk about their special horses,” said Dr. Vela, “so the opportunity to bring a picture of their own horse to hang in our temporary gallery is really something special for us.”

Other fun activities that will be inside and outside on the plaza are a Horse Photography workshop with Constance Jaeggi, Haulin’ Nostalgia Photo Booth, Fort Worth Police Department mounted patrol horses, Dorothy The miniature Burro with Ranch Party Events, face painting, kids crafts and activities, music entertainment, Little Buckaroos music group, line dancing with Billy Bob’s dance instructors, shopping with Hippie Alice, Taco Heads food truck, Gypsy Scoops ice cream truck, raffle prizes and more.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is more than halfway through the $5.5 million renovation of the second floor which will reopen March 2019. This is the first time the second floor has undertaken a comprehensive renovation of this floor since it opened in its current Fort Worth location in 2002.

The It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition was inspired by researching the many ways the horse has connected with Cowgirl Honorees and the population in general. The horse is many things to many people – and not just to women. The horse can be a partner, a competitor, a muse, a lifesaver – It’s Never Just a Horse.

If you have questions about Neigh at the Cowgirl Museum visit www.cowgirl.net, call 817.336.4475 or find us on Facebook.

About Second Floor Renovations

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is more than halfway through the $5.5 million renovation of the second floor which will reopen March 2019. As the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring women of the American West who have displayed extraordinary courage in their trailblazing efforts, the extensive renovation will enhance its mission by exploring the special bond among the horse, women and the West, as viewed through the lens of many Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honorees. The entire second floor will be given over to our new Kit Moncrief Galleries, including our new It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition. We are taking the idea of the horse, and the horse itself, as our springboard to talk about those women who are shaping the West and changing the world. There will be a focus on five main areas in which the horse, women and the West are undeniably linked. We are taking advantage of the latest developments in technology and museum design to showcase artifacts and develop educational opportunities. This second floor renovation marks phase two of a museum-wide renovation plan that began with the first floor, completed in 2015.

About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the American West, and it fosters an

appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs for grades K-12 and adults. The Hall of Fame’s purpose is to preserve history and foster an appreciation for cowgirls’ ideals and spirit of self-reliance.

For more news and information about the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, visit www.cowgirl.net and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NCMHOF, Twitter at www.twitter.com/cowgirlmuseum, Instagram at www.instagram.com/cowgirlmuseum, Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/cowgirlmuseum and YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/cowgirlmuseum.

Located at 1720 Gendy Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107, the Cowgirl hours and admission have adjusted during second floor renovations for the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition until spring 2019. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discounted admission is $5 for adults (ages 13+) and senior citizens (60+), $3.50 for children (ages 3 to 12) and children 3 and under get in free with paid adult. For more information, please visit www.cowgirl.net or call 817-336-4475.