News

Coaching, Is it for You?

Coaching, Is it for You?
Karen Pickering

Still in the Saddle

A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen

A System Designed to Help You Transform Your Life Around Your Love of Horses

 

Explore a change in your life, and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!

Coaching

www.nadine-haase-photography.de

 

Option A: 90-minute workshop

Define Your Dream ~ Mini Workshop: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live to your full potential regardless of your age or current situation? Join me in discovering your dream in a world revolving around horses.

May 20, 2020
1:00 -2:00 PM PST
$29 (Click here to Reserve Your Spot)

Sign up for our Define Your Dream Mini Workshop and get a Complimentary 30 minute coaching call.

 

Option B: Private Coaching with Karen Pickering

I started the Northwest Horse Source Magazine in December of 1995. Coming up on 25 years in the industry, I have insight to help you live your dreams and what it takes to live the life you dream of.

Still in the Saddle ~ A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen

A system designed to help you transform your life around your love of horses.

  • Identify your obstacles or challenges
  • Align your purpose with your passion for horses
  • Release the reins of potential
  • Take inspired action
  • Ride at a full gallop!
  • Ride to success – develop positive habits
  • Build your herd – create a supportive community

Explore a change in your life and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!

Book Appointment to Discuss

I look forward to helping you discover your true passion and living the life you’ve always dreamed of!

Warmly,
Karen

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News
Karen Pickering
@NWHorseSource

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest – a distribution of over 16,000 copies and over 600 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!

Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.

Related Items

More in News