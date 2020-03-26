Coaching, Is it for You?

Still in the Saddle

A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen

A System Designed to Help You Transform Your Life Around Your Love of Horses

Explore a change in your life, and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!

Option A: 90-minute workshop

Define Your Dream ~ Mini Workshop: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live to your full potential regardless of your age or current situation? Join me in discovering your dream in a world revolving around horses.

May 20, 2020

1:00 -2:00 PM PST

Sign up for our Define Your Dream Mini Workshop and get a Complimentary 30 minute coaching call.

Option B: Private Coaching with Karen Pickering

I started the Northwest Horse Source Magazine in December of 1995. Coming up on 25 years in the industry, I have insight to help you live your dreams and what it takes to live the life you dream of.

Still in the Saddle ~ A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen

A system designed to help you transform your life around your love of horses.

Identify your obstacles or challenges

Align your purpose with your passion for horses

Release the reins of potential

Take inspired action

Ride at a full gallop!

Ride to success – develop positive habits

Build your herd – create a supportive community

Explore a change in your life and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!

I look forward to helping you discover your true passion and living the life you’ve always dreamed of!

Warmly,

Karen