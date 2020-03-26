Coaching, Is it for You?

Still in the Saddle
A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen
A System Designed to Help You Transform Your Life Around Your Love of Horses
Explore a change in your life, and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!
Option A: 90-minute workshop
Define Your Dream ~ Mini Workshop: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live to your full potential regardless of your age or current situation? Join me in discovering your dream in a world revolving around horses.
May 20, 2020
1:00 -2:00 PM PST
$29 (Click here to Reserve Your Spot)
Sign up for our Define Your Dream Mini Workshop and get a Complimentary 30 minute coaching call.
Option B: Private Coaching with Karen Pickering
I started the Northwest Horse Source Magazine in December of 1995. Coming up on 25 years in the industry, I have insight to help you live your dreams and what it takes to live the life you dream of.
Still in the Saddle ~ A Lifestyle Program for Horsewomen
A system designed to help you transform your life around your love of horses.
- Identify your obstacles or challenges
- Align your purpose with your passion for horses
- Release the reins of potential
- Take inspired action
- Ride at a full gallop!
- Ride to success – develop positive habits
- Build your herd – create a supportive community
Explore a change in your life and join me in the process of self-discovery. A coaching program designed for the horsewoman who wants to be her best for years to come!
Book Appointment to Discuss
I look forward to helping you discover your true passion and living the life you’ve always dreamed of!
Warmly,
Karen
Google+
RSS