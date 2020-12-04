Christmas ideas for the do it yourselfer!

Now’s the time to get a jump on shopping for affordable tool gifts that will bring holiday cheer to handypersons on your list. WORX® makes the choices easy this year by offering a great selection of innovative items under $50, including the WORX 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver, WORX MakerX™ Rotary Tool, WORX 20V Power Share 60-Minute Quick Car Charger and WORX ZipSnip.

The new WORX® 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver has three, digital, pushbutton settings that enable the user to match the cordless tool’s torque, or turning force, to the job at hand. A lighted display provides a choice of three torque levels: one light indicates 22 in-lbs., two lights indicate 33 in-lbs. and three lights 44 in-lbs.

The cordless driver weighs only 1.5 lbs. and has a compact, circular, lean body. It makes short work of installing blinds and drapes, kitchen and bathroom hardware, door sets and hinges, lighting fixtures, electric cover plates and other everyday home projects and repairs.

The nylon-composite power screwdriver features an overmold rubber handle for a sure, comfortable grip and dual LED lights to illuminate the work area. Twelve ¼-in, hex-shanked bits are included with the tool, along with a blow-molded, plastic storage case.

The WORX 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver (WX240L, $39.99) – Buy Today on Amazon. The tool is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX MakerX Rotary Tool is part of a new, innovative approach to creative crafting tool design. Each compact tool in the system connects to a lightweight, go-anywhere MakerX Hub, powered by a WORX 20V, 1.5 Ah, Max Lithium battery.

None of the MakerX tools, themselves, include batteries. Instead, each tool connects to the hub through a 4 ft., flexible, power cord. As a result, the tools are better balanced, leaner, more compact, and lighter weight than competing models. The portable hub also eliminates the need to be near an electrical outlet.

The MakerX Rotary Tool is 20 percent slimmer and 15 percent lighter than other leading brand rotary tools. It features a brushless motor for long life and smooth operation. Brushless motors run cooler and with less friction and vibration than conventional brushed motors. Variable speed control up to 35,000 RPM provides for a wide range of craft and DIY projects. The rotary tool’s applications run the gamut of projects that require cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving, etching and more.

– Buy Today on Amazon.

Also, MakerX Rotary Tool accessories are not proprietary. The tool’s included 1/8 in. collet accepts other major brand accessories with 1/8 in. shanks, which are widely available at hardware stores and home centers. Other collet sizes, including 3/32, 1/16 and 1/32, also fit the tool.

The WORX MakerX Rotary Tool–Tool Only (WX739L.9, $39.99), WORX 20V MakerX Hub (WA7150, $29.99) and a WORX Power Share 2.0 Ah Battery (WA3575, $49.99) are available at worx.com. The WORX MakerX Rotary Tool Kit (WX739L, $79.99), which includes the rotary tool, MakerX Power Hub, 20V 1.5 Ah Max Lithium battery, 40 accessories, accessory case and storage bag, also is available at worx.com. MakerX tools are covered by the WORX three-year, limited warranty.

Your favorite DIYers can keep their WORX 18V or 20V cordless tools fully powered on the go with the new WORX Power Share 60-Minute Quick Car Charger. Just plug the quick car charger into the vehicle’s lighter auxiliary or power port (input voltage: 11V-26V) and the battery will be good-to-go in one hour.

The WORX Power Share 60-Minute Quick Car Charger (WA3764, $49.99) – Buy Today on Amazon. It is covered by a WORX one-year limited warranty.

The WORX ZipSnip is like conventional scissors on steroids. This lightweight, compact cutter has a 1½ in. diameter blade that’s powered by a built-in 4V lithium-ion battery. ZipSnip cuts through leather, cloth, metal screen, cardboard and the tough clear clamshell packaging products.

The handy cutting tool features a soft grip handle and lock-off switch for safety. ZipSnip has a variable-speed motor that spins the self-sharpening blade up to 260 rpm. The tool includes a spindle lock slot for easy blade changes. The cutter’s plug-in charger brings it to a full charge in 3-5 hours.

WORX ZipSnip (WX081L, $39.99) – Buy Today on Amazon.

This article sponsored by: