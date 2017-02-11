Chocolate Chic Olena Hits One Sweet Milestone

Oklahoma City, Okla., (02-06-2017) – There is something sweet about becoming a National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Million Dollar Sire. Owned by Carter Smith, the 1993 Chestnut stallion Chocolate Chic Olena is by NRHA Six Million Dollar Sire and NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee Smart Chic Olena and out of Jae Bar Felicia.

Chocolate Chic Olena was ridden by owner Carter Smith, along with NRHA Professionals Darren Stancik and NRHA Four Million Dollar Rider Andrea Fappani. During his show career, Chocolate Chic Olena was the 2001 and 2002 United States Equestrian Federation Open Qualifier Champion, the 1997 NRHA Derby Non Pro and Limited Open Champion, and the 1999 AQHA World Champion in senior reining.

In addition to siring top reining horses, Chocolate Chic Olena’s offspring have proven themselves to be versatile performers, with some competing and earning top honors in working cow horse events.

Chocolate Chic Olena’s top NRHA offspring include:

Chic Magnetic (NRHA LTE: $139,507)

Ghiradelli Chic (NRHA LTE: $75,313)

Mr Chocoholic NRHA LTE: $65,889)

Mistresses Milky Way (NRHA LTE: $45,397)

Smart Coco Chic (NRHA LTE: $45,785)

NRHA congratulates Chocolate Chic Olena and his owner Carter Smith for achieving Million Dollar Sire status.

