CHA Region One Conference March 3-6, 2022 – Conference Brings Outstanding Instructors, Educational Opportunities, and Fellowship

Article by Phil Peterson – Region 1 Director

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. For more information, visit CHA’s new website, www.CHA.Horse.

Region One covers the great Northwest, including Alaska, Alberta, British Columbia, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. After a year of uncertainties, we have started to plan our annual conference where over 100 instructors from all disciplines gather to share ideas, techniques and resources.

Our 24 mounted workshops will feature professionals from around our region. In addition, classroom presentations will focus on vet care, farrier advice, personal development, and marketing. Our keynote presentation will be given by Julie Goodnight, who is familiar to riders and instructors alike. Awards will be given to nominees for Instructor of the Year, School Horse of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

This event is one of the best values for professional and amateur horseman alike, with tremendous takeaways. We would be happy to have you join us!

Save The Date: CHA Region One conference March 3-6, 2022 at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood, WA. Registration opens in November. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

