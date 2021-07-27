CHA Region One Awards – Sapphire is Horse of the Year

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources, go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

Each year we recognize an instructor and a school horse that have been nominated by the staff and students that work at our member facilities. This year Warm Beach Horsemanship was awarded both of these honors. (We featured our Trainer of the Year Lisa Tremain last month.)

School Horse of the Year: Sapphire

Take one look into her beautiful eyes and you will see a kind soul. Sapphire endears herself to everyone she meets. Her calm, patient demeanor makes her a barn favorite. She carefully carries riders who have minimal use of their legs in the adaptive riding and vaulting classes. Her smooth and steady gait gives each of them the feeling of freedom as they move around the arena in her care. She stands patiently in the adaptive riding ramp loading area while riders mount and only moves off once the rider is safely centered.

Sapphire performs dressage movements and jumps a course with ease. She easily transitions between English and Western tack and enjoys exploring the trails too. Calm, patient and amazingly tolerant, Sapphire is truly a one of a kind super horse!

To learn more about all Warm Beach Horsemanship’s programs visit www.WBHorsemanship.com. Warm Beach Horsemanship is hosting the CHA Region One conference March 3-6, 2022. Save the date to attend the Northwest’s best riding instructor event. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

