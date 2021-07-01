CHA Region One Awards – Lisa Tremain Earns Instructor of the Year

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources, go to www.CHA.Horse for more information. Each year we recognize an instructor and a school horse who have been nominated by the staff and students that work at our member facilities. This year Warm Beach Horsemanship was awarded both of these honors.

Article by Phil Peterson, Regional Director

Instructor of The Year: Lisa Tremain

“What’s your win for the week?” asks Lisa Tremain at the conclusion of almost every lesson. It shows the compassion and care for every staff member and client that Lisa encounters at Warm Beach Horsemanship.

As the Horsemanship Director, Lisa oversees and manages the horsemanship program at Warm Beach Camp including: instructing all levels of riders, summer camps, year-round lessons (61 rides per week during winter session 2021), CHA certification host, US Pony Club Riding Center, parent/child retreat weekends, tribal children in foster care retreat weekend, vaulting, adaptive riding lessons, volunteer relationships, mentoring teens, and leading Bible study discussions.

She inspires people to see hope and a positive future without being cheesy. She’s helped build a beautiful community of staff, students, volunteers, and horses while raising up new instructors to follow in her footsteps with excellence and confidence.

Lisa responds: “I am so honored to receive this award! Horses teach us many valuable life principles and I am thrilled to partner with them. It’s such a privilege to know my work is making a difference in the lives of my students.”

To learn more about Warm Beach Horsemanship’s programs visit www.WBHorsemanship.com.

Warm Beach Horsemanship is hosting the CHA Region One conference March 3-6, 2022. Save the date to attend the Northwest’s best riding instructor event. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

See this article in the June 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by: