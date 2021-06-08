Certified Horsemanship Association Webinar – Horse Selection and Suitability

Join us for our CHA Webinar on Horse Selection and Suitability at the link below on Monday, June 14th at Noon Eastern Time. To join in person live or get the recording afterwards, please visit – https://cha.horse/education/#cha-webinars

This session will feature what you need to know to select a horse based on conformation and temperament for any discipline including working with riders with disabilities. The two presenters are CHA Certifiers Debbie Holmes from Oregon and Cheryl West from Oklahoma.

Debbie Holmes is the Program Director for The Foundation of Southern Oregon. The Foundation provides adaptive riding lessons to individuals with developmental disabilities. Prior to moving to Southern Oregon, she was an instructor for Horses with Heart in Chino Valley, AZ and Arizona State University’s therapeutic riding program. Her background includes teaching riders with cognitive and physical disabilities, at-risk youth, and able body riders. She served as a Special Olympics delegation head coach and coached a Division A rider who was a member of Team USA in the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles. Her professional certifications include: CHA Master Instructor and Certifier in Western, English, and Jumping; CHA Master Instructor and Certifier for Instructors for Riders with Disabilities; CHA Regional Triad Director for Region 1; PATH CTRI, Equine Specialist, and Mentor.

Cheryl West born in Australia, is a United States Dressage Federation Bronze Medalist on a rescued Rhinelander and served 8 years as US Army Aviation Helicopter Crew Chief. Additionally a CHA Master Instructor and Certifier for English/Western Instructor, Instructor of Riders with Disabilities and Equine Facility Manager and a PATH CTRI and Mentor. Cheryl began by riding western, and then did eventing, moving to Oklahoma in 1998 to begin dressage, reining and teaching. Her career has also included 15 years of barefoot trimming and farrier experience, running a full-service facility with 50+ riders, and operating a therapeutic facility with 70+ riders. Recently she obtained her CPT, Certified Personal Trainer qualification with NASM.

Certified Horsemanship Association produces many webinars, videos, articles and more! Check out our site at www.CHA.horse to see them all.

