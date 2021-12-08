Certified Horsemanship Association Instructor of the Year – Kathy Richardson from Washington

Our individual certified instructors are the life blood of our association. Each year CHA recognizes an outstanding individual that has been nominated by their students to receive recognition for what they do best – teach people to ride and handle horses! The CHA 2021 Instructor of the Year is Kathy Richardson from Roy, Washington.

A mom writes, “Kathy told my daughter, Mackenzie, over and over again that she was good enough and emphasized that it did not matter how she placed in the show as long as she had fun. After Mackenzie’s first video was loaded, we waited, and a week later she messaged us to let Mackenzie know that she took 2 place and was moving up a level in difficulty. Over the last year we have watched Mackenzie’s self-esteem grow with each competition, and with each lesson where Kathy works on her weaknesses, but emphasizes her strengths. What has impressed me the most is how no matter how difficult the lesson went, Kathy always finds a way to end things on a positive note. I have watched the way that she treats all of her students with dignity and respect. I have talked to many of the other parents and have heard the comments where she has encouraged their children as well. She is consistently looking out for the best interest of her students while pushing them to improve their skills and understand how to relate with the horses they work with.”

An adult student writes, “Kathy has helped me with my horses that I recently purchased. She has given me insight into the life of a horse and how I should work with them as an owner, as a friend and as a leader. Kathy has taken her time in training me to respect the horse without a strong hand and that dealing with horses is a major step in life. I know that she has had struggles since I met her and she has kept an upbeat attitude while dealing with issues that would knock others out of the saddle. She is consistent with the horses and takes the time with all her students not only with the horses, but also by giving a helping hand to a family that needs help with groceries that she gets from coordinating with other families.”

Kathy is a CHA Certified Member in English/Western Instructor since 2008. And is very active with American Horse Council’s Time to Ride Program and her program, Rusty Bar Ranch, is an Arabian Horse Discovery Farm as well.

