Certified Horsemanship Association Expands Resources for Equestrians with NEW Video Streaming

April 3, 2020 – Lexington, KY – Known for their focus on safe, fun, and effective horsemanship the Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) also offers a wide variety of resources for equestrians across multiple disciplines and all experience levels. CHA is excited to announce that they have expanded their diverse range of educational resources by adding a streaming video service. Sign up and start watching today by clicking here !

The new streaming services offers video in four different categories:

Riding Instruction – Videos that are beneficial for both riding instructors and students and are designed to improve the rider’s equitation and communication with their horse.

– Videos that are beneficial for both riding instructors and students and are designed to improve the rider’s equitation and communication with their horse. Horse and Rider Psychology – These videos look into the way horses think and react and the rider/horse interactive relationship.

– These videos look into the way horses think and react and the rider/horse interactive relationship. Herd Management – These videos feature topics geared toward the care and use of our equine partners and specifically address the needs of managing a herd that is used for lesson programs, striving to make their lives more comfortable.

– These videos feature topics geared toward the care and use of our equine partners and specifically address the needs of managing a herd that is used for lesson programs, striving to make their lives more comfortable. Horsemanship Specialties – Videos in the group address a variety of distinctive disciplines within the horse industry.

Each category offers a variety of videos, with some of the topics including Western Saddle Fit, Foundational Lateral Movements, Polishing Rider Position, Dressage Training Principals for All Disciplines, and Prevention of Lesson Horse Burnout.

While you don’t have to be a CHA member to access this resource you do get a discount on the subscription if you are one. Pricing to access this exciting new resource is:

$5/single view (CHA member price)

$10/single view (non-CHA member price)

$45/month for program membership subscription (CHA member price, unlimited views of all titles)

$95/month for program membership subscription (non-CHA member price, unlimited views of all titles)

Sign up and start watching today by clicking here !