Centurion Home Sweetened with Age – Blaine, WA

Built in 1916, it has been home to only 4 owners. 2241 sq feet, 5 bed, 1.5 bath on shy 5 acres. Remodeled with the original essence preserved. 9 ft + ceilings on main, hardwood and slate floors, Douglas Fir molding, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets, farmhouse sink, clawfoot bathtub, newly remodeled bathroom. Mature landscaping, garden space, established trees, chicken coop. Cross fenced for rotational grazing, barn with 4 stalls. 24’x24′ insulated shop with fireplace. Heated/insulated 20’x19′ studio. This property will capture your heart. 8491 Blaine Rd, Blaine, WA 98230. MLS # 1071754.
Offered at $530,000
