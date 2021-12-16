Cavallo’s Trek Hoof Boots Top Santa’s List for Shod or Barefoot Horses

Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek Hoof Boots top the gift-giving list for all horses this season. Whether shod or barefoot, the boots provide the traction and support to help all feel comfortable and refreshed after trailer rides or while performing on the trail or in the arena. Cavallo is the source for holiday gift-giving for horses and equestrians—no matter the budget.

Trek Hoof Boots are the toughest trail and trailering boots on the market and can also help during any hoof rehab. The boots are flexible, breathable, and provide comfortable performance for horses. Put them on for traction and comfort during trailer rides (even over shod hooves) or ride with them through the water, on any terrain, and even over jumps. For more information or to order visit www.cavallo-inc.com.

