Cavallo Hoof Boots Q&A:

What Can I Do to Help My Horse During A Hoof Emergency?

Q: My horse has laminitis and needs help and support right now. What can I do to help him and avoid any “breaking in” time with boots?

Cavallo President Carole Herder shares her advice….

A: Why Cavallo Trek Makes the Perfect Therapy/Rehab Hoof Boot

Cavallo Hoof Boots have technically advanced shock-absorbing soles, which makes every step predictable for your horse (they stop anticipating that a step could hurt). The soles absorb the concussive forces that would refer through the hoof. The result is an immediate difference in the horse’s willingness to move. Painful hoof conditions such as Laminitis, Navicular Disease, Hoof Cracks, Abscess, and Thrush stop horses in their tracks – but not when wearing Cavallos.

A horse’s stride becomes noticeably more confident, and we all know that keeping your horse moving is an essential factor when dealing with Laminitis/Founder or any other hoof issue. Movement encourages blood circulation, hoof expansion, oxygenation, and proper overall hoof function. Cavallo boots provide the comfort and protection required for ease of movement.

The highly popular Cavallo boot model used during hoof rehabilitation is the Trek Boot. While all Cavallo boots are used successfully for rehab, the Trek has some great features that make it stand out. The Trek upper is soft, flexible, and comfortable for your horse to wear. Being made of the same durable TPU (Thermo Plastic Urethane) material as the sole makes this upper super sturdy. A slight variation in the compound and the hexagonal shaping makes it pliable, breathable, and lightweight. Also, Pro Mesh resists moisture. Even in very wet conditions, these boots remain light and breathable. Trek’s soft padded collar provides comfort around the pastern. The back area molds to the shape of your horse’s bulbs for a custom fit. Total comfort and protection for your horse, and ease-of-use for you. The simple front closure system makes them very easy to put on and take off – even among the very young and the elderly with arthritis in their hands.

Easy Does It

One thing to note, in immediate use and emergencies, is that you may not have time for a break-in period. Providing urgent relief for your horse can still be comfortably achieved. When using boots 24/7, you can reduce any possible friction with a new boot, by using Cavallo Pastern Wraps, Comfort Sleeves, or even vet wrap. Like breaking in your own high-quality footwear, hoof boots can take a little time to shape to your horse’s hoof.

Ongoing, these boots are the perfect complement to a bare hoof. Free from the restriction of clamped metal, the hoof can flex, absorb shock, and circulate blood and oxygen – distributing nourishment and fighting disease.

Waterproof vs. Breathable

Air circulation is crucial to prevent the build-up of fungal growth and bacteria. Watch for anaerobic conditions during rehab and try to balance between providing comfort and protection and allowing breathability. Trek can handle moisture and mud, but when worn 24/7, a preventative measure can be taken to reduce the risk of bacterial problems by mixing a solution of 50% Apple Cider Vinegar and 50% water and spraying into the boot and on the hoof sole regularly.

Balancing Your Boots

If just one hoof is affected by illness, you might instinctively order just one boot for the affected hoof. Always use caution against creating an imbalance in your horse as this can cause other issues to arise.

The BIG Bonus!

Are you thinking about using the Cavallo Trek to assist your horse in rehabilitation? There’s a considerable bonus waiting for you when your horse turns the corner and is active again. You can use your Treks to ride over any terrain at any speed! The Cavallo Trek is rated #1 Top Trail Riding Boot in the world. The soles and uppers are incredibly resistant to rocks, abrasion, asphalt, creek beds and, since they resist soaking up excess moisture, the boots are always dry and ready for your next ride…even if in damp, muddy conditions. Trek boots can see you through your horse’s pain reduction and rehabilitation, all the way to the joys of riding again!

Here’s One Relieved Horse Owner:

“Cavallo Trek Boots have been a huge help for Chester! He’s currently coming towards the end of his recovery from laminitis but, in the earlier days, his boots were the difference between him being able to go for small walks (on vets instruction) and being stuck in his box. The comfort pads helped even further!”

Rachel Lawrenson

Also, don’t forget how Cavallo CLB’s can help our miniature friends, too:

“This has been an extremely exciting night for us!!! It’s the first time Valentine has been able to go out on gravel since she foundered almost two years ago! So happy these came in the mail today. They fit perfectly and she may or may not be wearing my mother’s socks! She hasn’t wanted to go anywhere besides her paddock and stall but tonight she went all over the property!” Here’s a video of Valentine tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDv2PCIty7w

– Melissa Anne, USA

About the Source:

Carole Herder is the author of the #1 International Bestseller, There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven. She has been involved in horse health since 1993. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., develops, manufactures and distributes horse products in 26 countries. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She presents trainings around the world to teach the benefits of keeping horses in a natural state. Herder is an honored recipient of the Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award. She is a member of the Women’s Presidents Organization, supporting female entrepreneurs in every industry.