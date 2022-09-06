Justice, an American Quarter Horse once known as Shadow, was found in an extremely emaciated state when he was rescued from his Washington County owner in 2017, according to lawyers for the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Photo Courtesy IOregonLive.com

Emaciated horse has no legal standing

From OregonLive.com, By Zane Sparling | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Justice, an American Quarter Horse once known as Shadow, was found in an extremely emaciated state when he was rescued from his Washington County owner in 2017, according to lawyers for the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

A horse is a horse, of course. But only a person can be a plaintiff.

So ruled the Oregon Court of Appeals, declaring Wednesday that a horse dubbed Justice had no legal ability to file a lawsuit or assert his rights at trial.

Read the full story at OregonLive.com: https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/2022/09/can-a-horse-sue-for-damages-oregon-appeals-court-rules-neigh.html

