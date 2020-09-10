Camps Continue with Precautions – Mustang Trainer Still Needed

As I write this short update, Ken, Tracey, and our summer staff and volunteers are in their second day of horse camps for the summer. Due to the restrictions and needed precautions with COVID-19, we have broken one 10-student camp into two 5-student camps. We have also adjusted how/where students sleep, eat, and interact with staff and horses to allow for appropriate social distance and personal protection. While all of these measures add logistics and hurdles to be overcome, what a blessing to be able to spread love, hope, and the Good News of Jesus in these uncertain times!

Even in the midst of chaos and the unknown, teens are out in God’s creation. They are building healthy relationships, learning about horses, and getting to know Jesus in a deeper or even a whole new way. This has always been the heartbeat of Stonewater Horse Camps, and this summer possibly more than others, this heart is even more evident within the daily activities. Please pray over staff, horses, and students as they are at camp this summer!

We are continuing to look for someone to join our horse staff team to continue the Mustang’s saddle training. This is a volunteer or support based position with Youth Dynamics. Contact Ken at ksolem@yd.org if you or someone you know are interested in helping us bring these horses along.

Published in the September 2020 Issue: