Bringing Communities Together- Grateful for Faithful Friends and Customers

2021 was a year of incredible change for me and my husband Mark. It was both exciting and scary to leave our home of 35 years and move 1500 miles across the country to a completely different climate and culture. Making new friends and building relationships feels like completely starting over. What carries me through are you, my readers and customers. You are what makes all this possible and I’m truly grateful. I go through waves of emotion as I miss all the activities and events in the Northwest.

That said, I love it here in Colorado. I wake up to sunshine almost every day. The cool evenings and warm days fill my soul. The warmth of the sun and drier climate have been good for my achy joints and my mood. The horses seem to be adjusting well, other than issues with sand colic. This move was undoubtedly hard on two aging horses, but I believe, in time, the climate will be beneficial. I certainly don’t worry about lush grass and founder anymore.

I’m excited to make new friends. In October, I attended a local sorting championship at an arena called Latigo Equestrian Center. This arena hosts some of the larger events in the area and it’s only seven miles from my house. I met Dave Wolfe, president of RSNC and Kris Fiser, who puts on several sorting events at Latigo each year. I’m pinching myself at the good fortune to be so close to such a nice facility. People here are very nice and welcoming. It really broadens my perspective on the horse industry. I hope to share all that I’m learning.

I am truly blessed to have come from such a beautiful community in the Northwest. I have made friends I will never forget and am excited for the next chapter of my life. I hope to find a new horse in the coming year and be able to ride and compete in the sorting events here. I will never forget the great fun I had at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds and all the friends I made over the years.

Please enjoy this issue of the Northwest Horse Source Digital Magazine. The Senior Horse issue is one of my favorites as senior horses have always held a special place in my heart. We’re excited to bring you the essays and photos from this year’s winners. A special thanks to Triple Crown for contributing feed for this year’s winners.

We’re planning some new things in 2022 and look forward to connecting with you in March and April at the expos! Keep watching for upcoming information on these shows and be sure to come by and say hi if you’re there!

“Imagination creates reality.”

Richard Wagner – 1813-1883 – Composer-Theatre Director-Polemicist-Conductor

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.