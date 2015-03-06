Brilliant Solutions: Be Seen, Be Safe!

Learn

NW Horse Source
Increase outdoor visibility and safety with Brilliant-Solutions™ LED lights for pets and people. Brilliant-Solutions™ products are stylish, practical and multi-purpose with easy to use light settings (quick/slow flashing & constant) and highly reflective accents for extra visibility. Lithium coin batteries (2 x CR2032) are included (approx. 80 hrs runtime).

Our LED bands and straps have white lights (visible up to 2000ft/600m) and are designed to fit a multitude of outdoor sports equipment, mobility devices, personal and work gear. Your imagination is the limit! Our LED collars have red lights (visible up to 1000ft/300m) and make your dog visible in the backyard, city streets or backcountry.  Collars are adjustable, comfortable and strong.  Available in S/M/L. Cost: $29.99 (LED collars) $29.99 (LED straps) $34.00 (LED bands).  Free shipping in North America. Contact: www.Brilliant-Solutions.com; Toll Free: 1 (855) 516-5599

  1. Simone Kutos

    May 9, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    Enjoy spending time outdoors knowing that you and your loved ones are “Seen and Safe” with Brilliant Solutions LED Lighted Dog Collars and multi-purpose Personal Protective Equipment.

    Many thanks to Northwest Horse Source for including info about Brilliant Solution Products for Pets and People in their publication. We greatly appreciate your support of our innovative safety products.

