BreyerWest® Will Return to the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo in 2019!

Model Horse Festival Features Workshops, Model Showing, Model Horse Hobby Info Booth and Free Stablemates® Painting for Children!

(August 31, 2018 – Pequannock, NJ) – BreyerWest® will return to the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, to be held March 22-24, 2019 at the Linn Co. Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. In 2019, The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary. BreyerWest is a fun model horse event featuring model horse hobby demonstrations, model horse shows and fun equine-related crafts for kids and adults. Northwest Horse Fair and Expo is a three-day event and trade show providing thrilling equine entertainment, clinicians and leading industry experts providing education on a variety of topics, dynamic demos showcasing a variety of horse breeds and disciplines, and a huge trade show. The combination of BreyerWest and Northwest Horse Fair and Expo offers horse lovers a wealth of practical real horse information and learning, along with model horse hobby artistry and crafts and lots of fun for children.

Erin Corbett will manage BreyerWest again this year and has recruited a number of equine artists to teach workshops and seminars and to judge the model horse shows. Featured guests will include Maggie Bennett, Kristian Beverly, Kristen Cermele, and Melanie Miller teaching workshops and signing their Breyer sculptures. Distinguished judges include Sandy Sanderson, Kirsten Wellman, Jennifer Buxton, and more to be announced. Friday will feature an Open Model Horse Show and Free Stablemates Painting. Saturday will feature Workshops, Free Stablemates Painting, Hobby Information Booth, and Model Signing with Maggie Bennett and Melanie Miller. Workshops will include Kristian Beverly teaching Make A Leather Halter, Maggie Bennett teaching Painting A Micro Mini, and Kylee Parks teaching participants how to Sculpt a Medallion. Sunday will feature a Youth/Novice Model Horse Show from 9:30 am-2:30 pm, Hobby Information Booth all day, and Free Stablemates Painting all day.

The complete schedule and list of available workshops will be announced at a later date on Breyer’s official website, www.BreyerHorses.com, along with information on tickets, how to enter model shows and workshops, and other event details. Participants can direct questions to erin.corbett@gmail.com.

More information on the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including a schedule of events, can be found at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/.