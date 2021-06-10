Book Review: Still Horse Crazy After All These Years (If it Didn’t Happen this Way…it Should Have)

This book is a rare insider’s look at the life of a professional sportsman as he tries to reconcile the passion that drives him with livelihood, family, and aging.

Known for his wit, irreverence, and whip-smart observations on equestrian sport and its participants, three-time Olympian Jim Wofford’s writing is as legendary as his performances in the saddle. Now he again brings his immense talent for telling tales—all of them (mostly) true—to the page in his autobiography.

Growing up on a Kansas farm that shared a border with Fort Riley, home to the U.S. Cavalry School from 1887 to 1949, and the son of a sporting Army-man who rode in uniform in the 1932 Olympics, Wofford shares his wholly unique perspective on horsemanship and the history of equestrian competition in the United States.

We track his ascendancy from one-room schoolhouse to Culver Military Academy, to the United States Equestrian Team headquarters in Gladstone, New Jersey during its heyday. Along the way, Wofford introduces some of history’s great horses and the people who loved them as he strives to reach the top of the international eventing scene. Fascinating stories from his many adventures around the world contribute to this honest, funny, poignant read certain to entertain and educate every horse person.

Published by Trafalgar Square books; available at www.horseandriderbooks.com.

See this article in the June 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by: