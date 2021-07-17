Book Review – Anne Kursinski’s Riding and Jumping Clinic

Olympian Anne Kursinski’s acclaimed book on riding horses over fences delivers on-target counsel and the kind of sophisticated, quality instruction you can only get in top barns around the world.

Let this medal-winning international competitor show you “how it’s done” with step-by-step descriptions of 20 exercises to improve your position, your feel, and your overall understanding of how to master a jump course confidently and successfully. Throughout, explanations are clarified with hundreds of illuminating photographs, completely reshot in full color for this new edition.

Inside, you’ll find a top-notch education in basic flatwork and jumping, including bending, adjusting stride length, moving laterally, riding straight lines and curves, jumping without stirrups, and flying changes. You’ll also learn advanced flatwork and jumping, with lessons in flexion and collection, counter-canter, half-pass, ways to perfect distances and count strides, and tips for riding different kinds of combinations, bigger jumps, and natural fences. In addition, this revised edition includes a new chapter on riding derby-style courses.

