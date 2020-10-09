Bolender Horse Park Hosts Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge October 25

What’s better than some Halloween fun with your horse? It’s easy to social distance while competing at the famous Bolender Horse Park in Silver Creek! Join us for our Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge October 25. It’s the last schooling show of the year, and it is sure to be plenty of spooky fun!

Mountain trail is an exciting sport where you are your horse are scored on precision while navigating obstacles you may find on the real trail, including bridges, water, logs, gates, step ups and more. The course is immaculately groomed and all obstacles are built with safety in mind for both horse and rider – there will be no tricks, only treats at this fun show!

Spend the whole day having fun on the course while trying out the different levels of competition. Unlike a qualifying challenge, at schooling challenges you can enter all three levels in both in-hand and riding. The three different levels ensures there is something for everyone. For riding, Level one is walk only, level two is walk/trot, and level three is walk/trot/cantalope. For in-hand, level one is walking and levels one and two are walk/trot. All sizes of equine from mini to draft are welcome and so are all breeds! Show in your English, western or Peruvian saddle! Bitless is also permitted.

Don’t forget to bring your costume! There will be a costume contest on Sunday as well as the schooling show.

You can come on Saturday, October 24 to practice the patterns and even have a lesson with Mark Bolender, co-founder of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association.

For the kids (or those young at heart), be sure to ask Mark and Lee about Checkers, Mark’s famous horse who is now a Breyer Horse Model! Checkers has lived at Bolender Horse Park his whole life, you just might see him at the show, and Mark is happy to autograph your Checkers Breyer for you.

The Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge entry form can be found online. Fill it out and email it to Lee at jleecowgirl@gmail.com prior to October 22 and have the office fee waived! For more information, visit the Bolender Horse Park website or call 360.269.6156.