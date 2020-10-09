Bolender Horse Park Hosts Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge October 25

What’s better than some Halloween fun with your horse? It’s easy to social distance while competing at the famous Bolender Horse Park in Silver Creek! Join us for our Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge October 25. It’s the last schooling show of the year, and it is sure to be plenty of spooky fun!
Mountain trail is an exciting sport where you are your horse are scored on precision while navigating obstacles you may find on the real trail, including bridges, water, logs, gates, step ups and more. The course is immaculately groomed and all obstacles are built with safety in mind for both horse and rider – there will be no tricks, only treats at this fun show!
Spend the whole day having fun on the course while trying out the different levels of competition. Unlike a qualifying challenge, at schooling challenges you can enter all three levels in both in-hand and riding. The three different levels ensures there is something for everyone. For riding, Level one is walk only, level two is walk/trot, and level three is walk/trot/cantalope. For in-hand, level one is walking and levels one and two are walk/trot. All sizes of equine from mini to draft are welcome and so are all breeds! Show in your English, western or Peruvian saddle! Bitless is also permitted.
Don’t forget to bring your costume! There will be a costume contest on Sunday as well as the schooling show.
You can come on Saturday, October 24 to practice the patterns and even have a lesson with Mark Bolender, co-founder of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association.
For the kids (or those young at heart), be sure to ask Mark and Lee about Checkers, Mark’s famous horse who is now a Breyer Horse Model! Checkers has lived at Bolender Horse Park his whole life, you just might see him at the show, and Mark is happy to autograph your Checkers Breyer for you.
The Halloween Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge entry form can be found online. Fill it out and email it to Lee at jleecowgirl@gmail.com prior to October 22 and have the office fee waived! For more information, visit the Bolender Horse Park website or call 360.269.6156.
Mark Bolender’s name has become synonymous with the new and exciting international equine discipline Mountain Trail. Mark earned national titles in this sport in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and has been supporting Mountain Trail for the past nine years by teaching clinics, judging shows, and building courses worldwide.
Prior to his involvement in Mountain Trail, Mark developed a solid foundation of experience by breeding Quarter Horses and showing in open, Quarter Horse, and Reining competitions. He writes for a number of magazines and is the author of the popular book, Bolender’s Guide to Mastering Mountain and Extreme Trail Riding. He has produced four DVD’s about training for Mountain Trail and one DVD entitled The Road to Bridle-less. He has been featured twice in the American Quarter Horse magazine America’s Horse for mastering the Trail Challenge. Mark operates a judging school which certifies judges in the USA, Canada and Europe for Mountain Trail and Trail Challenge. He and his wife, Lee, are the founders of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA) which was formed to promote the sport of Mountain Trail. Mark and Lee own and operate Bolender Horse Park in Washington State, which houses the finest Mountain Trail course in the world. Mark and Lee travel the world to give Mountain Trail clinics in almost every corner of the globe.
Mountain Trail made its television debut on RFDTV in November of 2016, further promoting the sport to audiences everywhere.
Using Bolender Horse Park as the model, Mark and Lee have designed and built Mountain Trail courses for private and public use in the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe – with many more in development. These courses are premier sites used by beginners and highly advanced riders alike; they are designed for clinics, shows, and training.
Mark and Lee actively promote the Bolender training philosophy, which centers on using the natural instincts of the horse in the training process. Mark says that activating key instincts in the horse combined with good horsemanship results in real equine magic. They continue to set goals to build more and more courses, promote the IMTCA, and write books and articles for eager enthusiasts. The next goal is to bring Mountain Trail to the Olympics.