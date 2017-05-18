Beautiful Boistfort Valley Farm – Curtis, WA

Boistfort Valley Farm on shy 40 acres. New 2,115 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,773 sq ft attached garage, bamboo floors, sauna, and woodstove. Beautiful scenic view from large window that let in ample natural light. 938 sq ft guest house, lovely 3 sided outdoor camp kitchen, potting shed, and raised garden beds. 60′ X 120′ indoor arena and attached stalls, tack and feed rooms, with large space designed for future apartment. 48′ X 33′ hay barn. Large original barn with stalls & loft, 2 covered RV pads, 24′ X 32′ lean-to, 8 cross fenced pastures with 2 large shelters (two bays with additional hay storage), chicken coop. Lake Creek runs through secluded back wooded acres. Farm equipment available for separate purchase. 447 Boistfort Road, Curtis, WA MLS# 1125181

Offered at $749,000

More Info

www.AllisonTrimble.com

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook