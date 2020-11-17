BCHW Trail Support Challenge (Give $20 between Now & Dec 1st)

Between now and December 1, 2020, Back Country Horsemen of Washington will be participating in Giving Trails Day.

We are challenging you to support our Washington trails and become a trail warrior by giving $20!

2020 has been a difficult and unpredictable year. Our fund raising efforts that would normally have happened were canceled. In 2021, our Washington trails will continue to need maintenance.

Without your assistance, BCHW will struggle to meet our mission. Help our volunteers to continue their efforts to care for our trails!

Can we count on you to support BCHW in our mission to keep trails open for everyone?

Be that trail warrior that donates what would be a meal eating out or buying 4 fancy coffees to ensure we and future generations can continue to enjoy our trails!

1. Visit the bchw.org website scroll down to the Giving Trails Day Logo and click! Become a trail warrior and join others by donating $20 or more

2. Is there someone you know that would want to become a part of our organization?? Forward them this email and they can Click Here to access our online Membership Application!

3. Spread the word! Forward this email to your friends and family to join you between now and December 1 by supporting BCHW in staying successful in meeting our mission to keep Washington trails open for everyone.

Your donation will make a positive impact for our trails!

“Giving is not just about making a donation, it’s about making a difference.” Kathy Calvin

Thank you for supporting Back Country Horsemen of Washington & our Washington trails!

BCHW is a 501C3 charitable organization as such all donations are tax deductible.