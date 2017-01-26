News

BCHW Joe Watt Canyon Prize Ride Saturday, May 20, 2017

Saturday, May 20, 2017
ALL proceeds from the Joe Watt Canyon Prize Ride go to support BCHW trail work

Saturday, May 20, 2017
Riders out 9 to noon, prizes at 4
Joe Watt Canyon, LT Murray Wildlife area, Thorp, WA
Discover or WDFW pass required
Lunch available to purchase
Sign up is day of event only
Camping available, no charge

Cost per hand: $10 for 1, $20 for 4 & $5 for each additional hand  

Click here for Joe Watt Canyon Ride FAQ’s

Click here of a printable PDF flier

Contacts:
Jason Ridlon jhridlon@fairpoint.net, 509-964-9260
Joy Rucker ruckM2j@gmail.com 509-304-4503
Joe Watt Canyon
