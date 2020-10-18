fbpx

Backcountry Horsemen’s 2020 Virtual Winery Ride Costume Contest!

Get Your creative juices going and enter yourself and your horse into the BCHW Winery Halloween Costume contest. 

First prize is the fabulous wine basket pictured here.

This is a $150 value plus bragging rights. Need some ideas? Go to previous years winery ride pictures at the link below.
https://pbase.com/bchw/2019_bchw_winery_ride

Check out the flyer on the link below for more details.
https://www.bchw.org/files/2020-virtual-ride-final-ready.pdf

Contest ends October 31st, 2020. Feel free to send this email on to friends and family. You don’t have to be a BCHW member to win. Looking forward to seeing your creations!!

Your 2020 Virtual Winery Ride Team

Enjoy the latest NWHS magazine.