Blog

Baby It’s Cold Outside!

Baby It’s Cold Outside!
Karen Pickering

All-Weather sorters will ride anytime!

There were still a few diehards at the Wednesday night sorting…. Many of us hadn’t ridden since November. Nevertheless it’s always an evening to look forward to. Can’t describe how much fun sorting is, even if it’s not a spectacular run. April seems to enjoy working the cows. She always has her ears up, watching when we’re waiting outside the pen.

Shelly DeBoer’s new hot rod horse, Indy, makes sorting look easy. She’s a fun partner and so patient with me with how infrequently we ride.

I’m glad to be riding April. Last year before Skoshie Davis came to help her, I honestly thought she was done. I was super surprised when she did fairly well Wednesday, as the ground in her pen has been frozen. It’s tough on a horse with Navicular issues but hoof boots and deep footing in the arena made it doable for her.

I’ve been pretty lax about exercising her. With my husband’s health issues and keeping the magazine going, my time is fragmented. Just got to make it a priority. No more excuses! Exercise is key in rehabilitating her.

We shot a short video from Wednesday.

Fun times!

If you have a horse with a Navicular issue, I’d recommend giving Skoshie a call (360) 398-9863.  She specializes in horses with Navicular. What have you got to lose?

 

Quote: Challenge yourself with something you know you could never do, and what you’ll find is that you can overcome anything. ~ Author Unknown

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Blog
Karen Pickering
@NWHorseSource

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest– a distribution of over 17,500 copies and over 600 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!

Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.

Related Items

More in Blog

Copyright ©2015-2016 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon and Northern California. Site by: OnMerit Marketing

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.