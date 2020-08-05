August 5, 2020 – Strangles in Clark County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 2;

Age: 5; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/21/2020;

Clinical Signs: Submandibular Swelling; Confirmation Date: 7/29/2020;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: A farm in Clark County has been placed under an official quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Strangles. Fifteen additional horses are located on the farm. For more information about Strangles go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-Strep_equi_final%20Cobranded_0.pdf ;

