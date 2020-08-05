August 4, 2020 – EHV-Neurologic in Imperial County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 3;
Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/28/2020;
Clinical Signs: Fever, Bilateral Severe Pelvic Limb Rigidity; Confirmation Date: 8/3/2020;
Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: While the most common causative agent of equine herpesviral encephalomyopathy is EHV-1, EHV-4 can rarely be associated with neurologic manifestations as well as respiratory disease. As no alternative etiology could be definitively identified as the cause of the filly’s neurologic issues, this case is being classified as a suspect EHM.;
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.