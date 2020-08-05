August 4, 2020 – EHV-Neurologic in Imperial County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 3;

Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/28/2020;

Clinical Signs: Fever, Bilateral Severe Pelvic Limb Rigidity; Confirmation Date: 8/3/2020;

Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: While the most common causative agent of equine herpesviral encephalomyopathy is EHV-1, EHV-4 can rarely be associated with neurologic manifestations as well as respiratory disease. As no alternative etiology could be definitively identified as the cause of the filly’s neurologic issues, this case is being classified as a suspect EHM.;

All information is sourced from