August 28, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Imperial County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 3;

Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/28/2020; Clinical Signs: Fever, Bilateral Sever Pelvic Limb Rigidity; Confirmation Date: 8/3/2020;

Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Update 8/28/20: Two additional horses tested positive for EHV-4 during the quarantine period, fever-only, no neurologic signs. The official quarantine has been released.;

