August 28, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Imperial County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 3;
Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/28/2020; Clinical Signs: Fever, Bilateral Sever Pelvic Limb Rigidity; Confirmation Date: 8/3/2020;
Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Update 8/28/20: Two additional horses tested positive for EHV-4 during the quarantine period, fever-only, no neurologic signs. The official quarantine has been released.;
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.