August 22, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in El Dorado County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 10;
Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/13/2020; Clinical Signs: fever, forelimb ataxia, hind limb ataxia, muscle fasciculations, recumbency, mild obtundation; Confirmation Date: 8/21/2020;
Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: 4/5 pelvic limb ataxia, 3/5 forelimb ataxia; Facility quarantine only.
