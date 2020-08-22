fbpx

August 22, 2020 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in El Dorado County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 10;

Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/13/2020; Clinical Signs: fever, forelimb ataxia, hind limb ataxia, muscle fasciculations, recumbency, mild obtundation; Confirmation Date: 8/21/2020;

Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: 4/5 pelvic limb ataxia, 3/5 forelimb ataxia; Facility quarantine only.

 

