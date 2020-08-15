fbpx

August 14, 2020 – West Nile Virus in San Joaquin County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 8; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Friesian;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/5/2020;
Clinical Signs: Fever, Weakness of Hind Limbs, Acute Recumbency;
Confirmation Date: 8/13/2020; Horse Status: Euthanized;
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Notes: None;
