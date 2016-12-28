Arabian Horse Association (AHA) Announces Launch of New Member Magazine in 2017

AURORA, COLO. – The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) announces the launch of a new, member magazine beginning in January/February 2017. The new magazine will be included within the cost of AHA membership and provided as an AHA member benefit at that time. While it has not yet been given a title, AHA members should watch their inboxes soon for a chance to vote on the magazine’s new name!

The editorial and features will be designed and written to serve as a mouthpiece for the association to its general membership. Stories and articles will cover everything from historical pieces about Arabian horses; profiles and impact message from current AHA members and those individuals and horses that have left a lasting impression on the Arabian breed; current and trending gadgets and news from the equine industry as a whole; instructional ‘how-to’s and articles about barn, horse and equipment ownership; and of course, information and event coverage of Arabian Horse Association (AHA) related shows, rides, awards, activities and more!

This new magazine will reach the entire AHA membership, averaging about 23,000-26,000 each year, as a bi-monthly publication. An additional presence of the magazine at AHA shows and events will give advertisers increased exposure.

“The concept of our new magazine is designed to be for our ALL AHA members,” says AHA Director of Marketing, Julian McPeak. “As the breed association, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the needs and desires of our entire membership – whether you compete with your horse, trail ride or just enjoy Arabian horse ownership. We wanted to give our membership a publication that met their needs, regardless of how they enjoy their horses. Plus, we want this magazine to be a strong communication tool, reaching all members with the latest news and updates from the association.”

The new AHA magazine will be for people who love Arabian horses. Its inception was first conceptualized after Arabian Horse Association (AHA) read the results of a survey given to all subscribers of the current magazine.

“We read that survey and learned a lot about what our subscribers want to read about – what they care about. That was important to us and we want to give them a magazine with content that they desire,” says AHA’s Managing Editor, Susan Bavaria.

AHA’s current subscription-based magazine, Modern Arabian Horse, will be discontinued after its Issue 6 of 2016, coming out this November/December.

AHA is a major equine association serving 84,000 Arabian, Half-Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horse owners across North America. AHA registers and maintains a database of more than one million Arabian, Half-Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horses. AHA produces championship events, recognizes over 400 Arabian horse shows and distance rides and provides activities, education, and programs that promote breeding and ownership.