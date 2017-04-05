ANT’s 16th Annual Blessing of the Animals and Open House April 22nd

Bellingham, WA – Animals as Natural Therapy (ANT) warmly welcomes our community to help celebrate the wonderful animals who teach our participants to realize they can transform their lives. Please join ANT for the 16th Annual Blessing of the Animals and Open House event from 12-2:30pm on April 22nd at Windy Acres Farm, 721 Van Wyck Road in Bellingham. The official “Blessing” takes place at 1pm.

This family friendly event provides an opportunity to interact with ANT’s furry critters and learn how they help to transform lives. While touring the farm, visitors will have a chance to enjoy horse demonstrations, animal encounters and children’s activities.

Local spiritual leaders will participate in the Blessing and Women with Wings, lovely ladies who provide the gift of therapeutic music, will grace all with their lovely music.

Parking will be available at Bank of the Pacific, located at 4165 Hannegan Road. A free shuttle ride will be provided to Windy Acres Farm. Limited on-site parking is available at the farm for families with children who require car seats, seniors and people with disabilities. A drop off and pick up area is available.

Although no outside animals are allowed at the event, visitors are encouraged to bring pictures of their animals to be blessed and appreciated. Come visit, learn and be touched by the miracle of our animal healers.

About Animals as Natural Therapy

Animals as Natural Therapy (ANT) is a local, nonprofit organization that strengthens the community by developing healthy, resilient individuals through equine and animal-assisted therapeutic programs specifically designed for personal empowerment and healing for under-served populations such as low-income and at-risk veterans, teens in recovery, troubled youth and their families. In a safe, nurturing environment, participants practice respectful communication, leadership and trust, while gaining greater self-awareness, confidence and resiliency; all of which are essential tools for meaningful and successful relationships at home and in the work force. Life-changing behavioral shifts and effective problem solving skills displace dysfunctional patterns and skilled mentors help participants elicit powerful metaphors which are taken into their everyday lives, cementing long-term changes and developments.

For further information about Animals as Natural Therapy, visit www.AnimalsAsNaturalTherapy.org, or call (360) 671-3509.