Tell Us About Your Senior Horse – Win $500!

The quirkier the better – Four $500 prize gift baskets from Farnam!

Every senior horse has a quirk–be it funny, endearing, or downright annoying–and we want to hear about yours! In 300 words or fewer, tell us about your senior horse’s silly behavior, including where it came from, how it’s evolved as he or she ages, and how you’ve come around to accepting that it’s just part of your horse’s lovable personality. Please also include a high-resolution image of your horse and, if possible, a video of your horse’s quirk in action! Prizes will be awarded in youth (under age 18) and adult (over 18) categories, and the winning essays will be featured in the November/December issue of The Northwest Horse Source Magazine!

Don’t delay! Essays, photos, and videos are due by August 25, 2022

Guidelines

Horse must be 18 years or older

Essays must be 300 words in length or less Send in body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file. Other file types will not be considered. *Mailed materials will not be returned; send only copies

High resolution image of your horse Digital photo submissions must be either high resolution JPG or PNG files with a minimum size of 1200 pixels wide If sending hard copy photos* should be 4×6 inches or larger, printed on high quality photo paper. (NO Plain paper prints) *Mailed materials will not be returned; send only copies

Video of your horse’s quirk in action (if possible) Youtube, Vimeo, MP4

Include Your name, postal address, email (if available) and phone number.

Please indicate your age category Youth (12-17) or Adult (age 18+)



Submitting Your Entry

with subject: Senior Horse Contest

or Mail to:

NWHS

6165 Prospero Rd

Peyton, CO. 80831

*Mailed materials will not be returned; send only copies

Winner in each age category receives…. Featured publication in The November/December issue of The Northwest Horse Source Magazine!

$500 gift basket from Farnam Horse that includes: that includes: 1 – Apple Elite Electrolyte Pellets 7.5 lb. 1 – FluidFlex Joint Formula 32 oz. 1 – Horseshoer’s Secret Extra Strength 3.75 lb. 1 – SandClear Natural Psyllium Crumbles 10 lb. 1 – Vita Plus vitamin & mineral supplement 3.75 lb. 1 – Weight Builder 7.5 lb. 1 – Dual Defense Repellent Spray 10 oz. 1 – Endure Sweat-Resistant Fly Spray 32 oz. 1 – Endure Sweat-Resistant Fly Spray Gallon 1 – SuperMask Horse without Ears 1 – Swat Clear 1 – Horseshoer’s Secret Conditioner 32 oz. 1 – Vetrolin Bath 32 oz. 1 – Vetrolin Liniment EquiVeil 20 oz. 1 – FenCare Dewormer 5 oz. 1 – PuriShield Fast Acting Spray 16 oz.



Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

Winners will be notified by October 15, 2022 via email.

Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).

